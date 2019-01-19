Saskatoon joins world as Women’s March rallies against gender-based violence

The Amphitheatre at River Landing in Saskatoon saw some heavy foot traffic Saturday morning, as over 100 men and women braved the cold for the third annual Women’s March.

Kate Lardner of the event’s Saskatoon chapter said more than 15 countries around the world are marching today, showing support for women’s rights.

“There is still disparity between the genders,” she said. “Globally, one in three women will experience sexual or physical violence in her lifetime, and in Canada it is especially evident for our Indigenous sisters.”

Mary Ingram, also with the Saskatoon chapter, said they want to see action and advocate for change around the world, including right here in Saskatoon.

“[We want to] share the message of stopping gender-based violence,” she said. “Focusing on violence against transgender women and Indigenous women”

People of all ages bundled up and braved the cold, including one passionate 11-year-old, Etta Love. She said 51 per cent of sexual violence happens to youth under the age of 16 and wants to take action for change.

“That’s me and my peers for the next few years,” she said. “If we’re old enough to be assaulted, then we’re old enough to be angry and be activists.”

The Women’s March began in January 2017, following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Larder said she believes the grassroots movement can make a difference for all women.

“We’re really hoping to raise awareness for gender-based violence,” she said, “hopefully to advocate for legislation not only for Indigenous women, but all women in general.”

Due to the cold temperatures, the March route was altered from past years. Organizers said they have already begun planning for next year and invite anyone to join them.