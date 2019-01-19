Marchers take to Lethbridge streets to demand action on equality, gender issues

Its been two years since the first massive women’s march that took place took place in Washington D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On Janurary 17th, 2017, marches were held throughout the United States, Canada and across the globe, and have continued the following years.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington more than just an anti-Trump rally

On Saturday, crowds gathered in Lethbridge to show their support and demand advancement for equality and justice for women, while also showing support for gender equality and the LGBTQ community.

WATCH: Women’s marches hope to sidestep controversy

Members of the Indigenous community also expressed their concern for the many missing or murdered women in Alberta and across Canada.

“We are more likely to face sexual assault, to face rape, to be abducted throughout Canada,” said Tatiana Weaselmoccasin.

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry’: RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry to do better on Indigenous issues

Many want to see more action taken in addition to the National Inquiry that was held by the federal government, including better policing and more robust investigations, Weaselmoccasin added.

The Lethbridge Women’s March was one of many held across the country Saturday and organized through group March on Canada.