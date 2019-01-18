Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warns extreme cold on the way

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has issued a public service announcement warning residents that extreme cold conditions are expected to hit the region this weekend.

The SMDHU issued the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying Environment Canada has forecast extreme cold conditions for the region. Wind chills could exceed -30 C in Simcoe County and -35 C in Muskoka.

The cold conditions are forecast to continue throughout the weekend and the health unit says it is anticipated that an extreme cold warning will be issued on Sunday.

READ MORE: ‘Bitterly cold’ temperatures on the way for Toronto this weekend

According to the health unit, decreasing temperatures can put residents at risk of developing cold-related illness or injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

“To reduce your risk, avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible,” the announcement reads.

The SMDHU says health risks are greatest for homeless people, outdoor workers, sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.