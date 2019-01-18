City of Orillia adds new accessible mini bus to transit fleet

The City of Orillia has added a new, fully accessible mini bus to its transit fleet.

According to a news release issued by the city on Thursday, the low-floor “Orillia Wheelchair Limousine Service” (OWLS) mini bus will provide specialized transit service to those in the city with accessibility needs.

The new OWLS bus can accommodate three wheelchairs and seating for four passengers.

The city says while the new bus is smaller than the one it is replacing, the new one will be able to navigate locations that were previously off-limits due to the previous vehicle’s size.

“In addition to the five new accessible, full-size transit buses Orillia added to its fleet, this new OWLS mini bus further highlights the city’s commitment to providing accessible transportation for all residents,” Jeff Hunter, manager of construction and transit, said in the release. “We know OWLS users will greatly appreciate the comfort and reliability of this new bus and we look forward to taking new bookings.”

According to the city, the purchase of the OWLS bus was approved by council as part of the 2018 budget for $130,000.

“Council is committed to improving the Orillia transit system and has invested significantly in it over the past few years. A new, more reliable OWLS bus was a very important piece of that puzzle and we are thrilled to now have it available for service,” Orillia mayor, Steve Clarke, said in the release. “This new mini bus will improve the quality of transportation and level of service the City is able to provide residents who are unable to take conventional transit.”

The OWLS bus will operate Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the OWLS bus, including how to book can be found online.