‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans devastated after shock death in winter premiere

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own discretion.

Grey’s Anatomy returned after its mid-season hiatus on Thursday night, and delivered a major shock that left fans devastated.

Picking up from last year’s fall finale cliffhanger, the winter premiere focused on the doctors trying to save the life of lovable matchmaker Cece Colvin (Caroline Clay), who was awaiting a life-saving organ transplant.

A huge windstorm swept through Grey Sloan Memorial causing power outages, which left Meredith and Andrew trapped in one elevator, while Bailey and Helm were stuck in another with Cece’s heart donor.

While the doctors made it out in time and successfully managed to perform the heart transplant surgery, things took a drastic turn later in the episode when the doctors worked on getting Cece her new kidney.

Cece sadly passed away, with Meredith promising that she will continue to try and find happiness, and how she owes it all to the kindly matchmaker.

The death hit fans hard: