Canada vows to stand its ground as China threatens ‘repercussions’ over Huawei restrictions

SHERBROOKE – Canada’s government on Friday dismissed China’s warning of repercussions if Ottawa banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment to 5G networks, saying it would not compromise on security.

READ MORE: Chinese ambassador threatens ‘repercussions’ on Canada if Huawei 5G banned

China’s ambassador to Canada issued the threat on Thursday as relations between the two nations continued to deteriorate after a senior Huawei executive was arrested in Vancouver last month on a U.S. extradition warrant. China has also detained two Canadians.

Canadian officials are studying the security implications of 5G networks, the latest generation of cellular mobile communications, but their report is not expected in the immediate future, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

WATCH: China threatens ‘repercussions’ on Canada if Huawei 5G banned

Some Canadian allies have already imposed restrictions on using Huawei equipment, citing the risk of espionage.

READ MORE: Who has taken action against telecom giant Huawei and why Canada hasn’t

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, asked at a cabinet retreat about the Chinese ambassador’s remarks, said Ottawa had already made clear it would not cut corners on national security.

WATCH: U.S. proposes laws targeting Huawei

“We understand that those sorts of comments will be made in the process, but we will make our judgment based on what is right for Canada and not be deterred from making the right decision,” he told reporters.

“We are determined to stand our ground based on what is right for Canada … this is a tough and turbulent world.”

READ MORE: Huawei founder says arrested CFO Meng Wanzhou treated well in Canada

Goodale noted that China had made similar comments after Australia banned Huawei from supplying 5G equipment last year.

Western intelligence agencies have for years raised concerns about Huawei’s ties to China’s government and the possibility its equipment could be used for espionage.

— Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Paul Simao