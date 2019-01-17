5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 18, 2019
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
1 – The Illusionists
January 15-20
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Vancouver.broadway.com
2 – Family Day at PdA!
January 20 2PM-4PM
Place Des Arts, Coquitlam
Placedesarts.ca
3 – Cloverdale Flea Market
January 20 6AM-3PM
Cloverdale Fairgrounds
Cloverdalemarket.ca
4 – Dine Out Vancouver
January 18 – February 3
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Dineoutvancouver.com
5 – Family Art Sundays
Every Sunday 12PM-4PM
Kelowna Art Gallery
Kelownaartgallery.com
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.