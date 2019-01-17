5 Things To Do

January 17, 2019 6:54 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 18, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including The Illusionists, Cloverdale Flea Market and Dine Out Vancouver

1 – The Illusionists
January 15-20
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Vancouver.broadway.com

2 – Family Day at PdA!
January 20 2PM-4PM
Place Des Arts, Coquitlam
Placedesarts.ca

3 – Cloverdale Flea Market
January 20 6AM-3PM
Cloverdale Fairgrounds
Cloverdalemarket.ca

4 – Dine Out Vancouver
January 18 – February 3
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Dineoutvancouver.com

5 – Family Art Sundays
Every Sunday 12PM-4PM
Kelowna Art Gallery
Kelownaartgallery.com

