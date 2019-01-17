Blaze destroys business west of Hensall, causes more than $2M in damage

No one was injured, but Huron County OPP say damage from a blaze at a business west of Hensall is estimated at more than $2 million.

Officers and other emergency personnel were called out to Glavin Coating and Refinishing at Parr Line and Zurich-Hensall Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the property is considered a complete loss.

What caused the blaze has yet to be determined and the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been asked to help with the investigation.

Huron OPP noted roads around the business site would be closed for several hours on Wednesday evening as emergency crews worked on the scene.