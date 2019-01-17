Lake Country garage fire doused quickly
A A
Lake Country fire crews were called to a structure fire at 13682 Broadwater Road on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames in an attached garage of the home on the east side of Wood Lake.
Several fire trucks with numerous crews attended the house and quickly put out the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
It’s unknown what exactly was damaged in the blaze.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.