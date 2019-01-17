oyama fire
January 17, 2019

Lake Country garage fire doused quickly

Fire crews quickly doused flames at a home on Broadwater Road on Wednesday night.

Lake Country fire crews were called to a structure fire at 13682 Broadwater Road on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames in an attached garage of the home on the east side of Wood Lake.

Several fire trucks with numerous crews attended the house and quickly put out the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

It’s unknown what exactly was damaged in the blaze.

