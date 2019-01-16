St. Michael’s College School reinstates basketball team amid sexual assault investigation

TORONTO – A prestigious private school in Toronto rocked by allegations of sexual assault by students has reinstated its varsity basketball team for the 2018-19 school year.

St. Michael’s College School, a Catholic institution for boys, says it has completed an internal investigation that cleared the remaining members of the team of any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Toronto police arrest another student, lay additional charges in St. Michael’s College School investigation

In an email to parents Wednesday afternoon, the school says its own investigation followed a police probe that also cleared the basketball players.

The school had announced previously that it was cancelling its varsity basketball team for this season and its football program for next year.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s College School scandal prompts dialogue at Toronto private schools

Seven students from the school have been charged. Police say three alleged incidents took place on school grounds last fall and involved members of the football team.

Police have laid a total of 37 charges in the case and said they don’t expect to lay any more.

WATCH: Police say there’s no evidence about systemic behaviour at St. Mike’s