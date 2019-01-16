Third arrest in Brandon forcible confinement, shooting case

A third man has been arrested in a case that saw Brandon police rescue a woman tied up in a basement.

Brandon police said they were called at about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2018, by a man who told officers he had escaped from a house on Princess Avenue and his girlfriend was still inside.

The man told police both he and his girlfriend had been tied up, then he had been shot in the stomach with a blank .22 calibre round and hit with a mallet.

The girlfriend was shot with a pellet gun several times, he said.

READ MORE: Guns, rifles, handguns, crossbow, knives, swords stolen in two major thefts in Brandon, Winkler

Police arrested a 25-year-old man who was leaving the house with a pellet gun tucked in his pants. When they got inside, they found the girlfriend in the basement, still tied up.

The victims said they were forced into the basement of the house because the people inside believed they had stolen from them.

Both victims had minor injuries.

READ MORE: Brandon police encourage residents to ‘lock it up’ as property crime climbs

At the time, a man, 24, and a woman, 32, were arrested and charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats and several firearms offences.

A third man, 27, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was arrested Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation, Brandon Police said.

WATCH: Sex offender opening toy museum west of Brandon