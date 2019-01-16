Crime
January 16, 2019 12:39 pm

Man facing 18 charges after allegedly fleeing from Kingston police

By Online Reporter  Global News

A Kingston man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police.

Global Kingston
A A

Kingston police laid 18 charges against a man they say ran from officers when he was stopped behind the wheel.

Kingston police say a patrol officer stopped a vehicle on Joseph street on Jan. 15. The officer soon realized the driver of the vehicle was not supposed to be driving.

According to a police news release, the driver suddenly got out of the vehicle and the officer noticed the man had a knife in his front pocket. The officer seized the knife, but police say the man then fled on foot, and landed at a nearby parking lot.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kingston police asking public for help to ID suspect in alleged credit card thefts

The man was found in an apartment unit and arrested after a brief struggle, police say.

Kingston police claim the man was also in possession of a second knife, brass knuckles, over $4,000 in cash and a small quantity of what police suspected to be hydromorphone pills.

The man was then taken to hospital because officers thought he had taken methamphetamines.

The 36-year-old Kingston man was found to be under two probation orders with numerous conditions, and as a result the man was charged with six counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing police, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and six counts of breach probation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Crime Kingston
Kingston
kingston crime
Kingston News
kingston ontario
Kingston Police
Police Kingston
Suspicious Vehicle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.