Man facing 18 charges after allegedly fleeing from Kingston police

Kingston police laid 18 charges against a man they say ran from officers when he was stopped behind the wheel.

Kingston police say a patrol officer stopped a vehicle on Joseph street on Jan. 15. The officer soon realized the driver of the vehicle was not supposed to be driving.

According to a police news release, the driver suddenly got out of the vehicle and the officer noticed the man had a knife in his front pocket. The officer seized the knife, but police say the man then fled on foot, and landed at a nearby parking lot.

The man was found in an apartment unit and arrested after a brief struggle, police say.

Kingston police claim the man was also in possession of a second knife, brass knuckles, over $4,000 in cash and a small quantity of what police suspected to be hydromorphone pills.

The man was then taken to hospital because officers thought he had taken methamphetamines.

The 36-year-old Kingston man was found to be under two probation orders with numerous conditions, and as a result the man was charged with six counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing police, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and six counts of breach probation.