Woman charged with impaired driving after crashing into Wolfe Island home: OPP

A woman is facing impaired-driving charges for allegedly crashing her car into a home on Wolfe Island.

Leeds OPP say the woman, 25-year-old Kirsten Johnson from Meaford Ont., allegedly drove her car into a home on Road 96 on Wolfe Island on Monday evening.

Car hits house on #WolfeIsland. I #LeedsOPP responded Jan 14th and arrested the 25 yr old driver for impaired driving. There were no injuries to the residents, but a passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. #ygk #impaired ^bd pic.twitter.com/1iFZAgpXxj — OPP East (@OPP_ER) January 16, 2019

According to a family member of the owners of the home, the owners were in the house at the time of the collision but were unharmed. Nevertheless, Johnson sustained minor injuries and had to be taken to a Kingston hospital.

Police then arrested the 25-year-old and charged her with impaired driving.

The car, as of Wednesday morning, was still stuck inside the home. The house was deemed not safe to live in, and engineers had to examine damage to determine what kind of structural damage the collision had done to the home.

The owners had to vacate the residence and are currently staying with family.