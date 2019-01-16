Politics, student poverty hampering New Brunswick schools, auditor says

New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s education system has been hampered by political interference and the challenges faced by students living in poverty.

In a report released today, Kim MacPherson says provincial assessment results in reading, math and science have never met targets over the last 15 years.

She says successive governments have changed priorities too frequently, creating instability, such as the recent change to the grade at which anglophone students can enter French immersion to fulfill a political promise.

MacPherson said poverty is also an issue, and teachers must often focus on students’ basic needs such as hunger and inadequate clothing before they can focus on teaching.

MacPherson says she is pleased the province reported its first budget surplus in a decade, but remains concerned about the province’s net debt – now at $13.9 billion.

The surplus was the result of higher tax revenues and transfers from Ottawa, and a reduction in spending.