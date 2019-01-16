Weather
Freezing drizzle advisory ends for London and surrounding area

A freezing drizzle advisory has ended for London and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada ended the special weather statement around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but had been cautioning against slippery roads throughout the city, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County, for the morning commute.

Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact.

