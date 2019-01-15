Canada formally requests clemency for Canadian sentenced to death in China

One day after China sentenced a Canadian man to die, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says officials have made a formal request for clemency.

In response to questions from reporters on Tuesday, Freeland said that she has met twice with China’s ambassador to Canada about the decision on Monday to up the sentence imposed on Robert Schellenberg, who was sentenced to 15 years in Chinese prison for drug smuggling but received the death sentence following his appeal of that ruling.

READ MORE: China criticizes Trudeau’s remarks on death sentence decision, says he should ‘respect rule of law’

“We have already spoken with China’s ambassador to Canada and requested clemency,” she told reporters.

“I would also like to say with the case of Mr. Schellenberg, it’s important for us to remember that we’re talking about a human being, about a person. I spoke yesterday with Mr. Schellenberg’s father and it was a very emotional conversation for him, as people might imagine.”

She continued, adding that “I think I speak for all Canadians that we really understand how difficult the situation is and I think the Schellenberg family has our country’s sympathy.”

— More to come …