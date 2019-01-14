Students and staff safely evacuated after fire at Saunders Secondary School

Students and staff at Saunders Secondary School were evacuated safely following a fire in the school.

Few details have been released, but a statement issued by the school says the incident began just before afternoon dismissal on Monday.

Fire and emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after to locate and put out the fire.

According to the school statement issued around 3:30 p.m. Monday, students and staff were “expected to be permitted back into the building shortly.”

They add that all “Community Use/Rental Agreements” are cancelled for Monday night.