Canada
January 14, 2019 4:40 pm
Updated: January 14, 2019 4:43 pm

Students and staff safely evacuated after fire at Saunders Secondary School

By Reporter  Global News

A photo of the smoke that can be seen from outside of Saunders Secondary School.

Courtesy of Training800 / Twitter
Students and staff at Saunders Secondary School were evacuated safely following a fire in the school.

Few details have been released, but a statement issued by the school says the incident began just before afternoon dismissal on Monday.

A statement issued by Saunders Secondary School following a fire.

Saunders Secondary School

Fire and emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after to locate and put out the fire.

According to the school statement issued around 3:30 p.m. Monday, students and staff were “expected to be permitted back into the building shortly.”

They add that all “Community Use/Rental Agreements” are cancelled for Monday night.

