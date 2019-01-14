Nighttime podcast recap: The murder of Taylor Samson and the case against William Sandeson, part 2

In this week’s episode of Nighttime Podcast, Jordan Bonaparte looks at the Taylor Samson case. In this second episode of a three-part series, Jordan is joined by Kayla Hounsell, author of First Degree: From Med-school to Murder.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saturday, Aug 15, 2015

Taylor Samson, a local university student, tells his girlfriend he has to run out for a moment and that he wouldn’t be long. When she sees him exiting the apartment carrying a large duffel bag, she assumes it contains marijuana.

When he fails to return home that night — or ever again — she and many others in Taylor’s life begin to suspect he was the victim in a drug deal gone very wrong.

READ MORE: Case of convicted killer William Sandeson to be back at court next year

What starts as a missing person investigation will become one of Nova Scotia’s highest-profile murder trials — one that sees two students of Halifax’s Dalhousie University at centre stage.

Those students are the victim, Taylor Samson, and the accused, William Sandeson, who at the time of Taylor’s murder was only days away from beginning classes at the university’s medical school.

In this multi-part series, Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Kayla Hounsell, author of First Degree: From Med-school to Murder.

Credits:

Music: Vox Somnia

Links:

Kayla Hounsell: https://twitter.com/kaylahounsell

Buy First Degree: https://www.amazon.ca/First-Degree-Medical-School-Murder/dp/1771086661

Vox Somnia: https://twitter.com/voxsomnia

The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime Podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime Podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime Podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the “Nighttime” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.