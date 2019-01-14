Oregon governor’s husband sends Donald Trump a bill after cleaning washrooms at national park

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s husband is flipping U.S. President Donald Trump a $28 invoice after he cleaned the washrooms at an unstaffed national park. These particular washrooms were riddled with trash amid the partial government shutdown.

Brown said Friday her husband, Dan Little, cleaned washrooms at Mount Hood National Forest Sno-Park after he found them a mess.

“This is just one of the many reasons I love my husband, Dan,” Brown said on social media. “He visited Mt. Hood National Forest Sno-Park, and like many national parks across the country, found it a mess due to the partial government shutdown.”

The governor shared before-and-after photos showing a washroom overrun with garbage and what appeared to be dog-waste bags. Little cleaned the facility and even replaced the empty rolls of toilet paper.

“He cleaned the bathrooms—and sent the bill to President Trump,” Brown said.

Brown shared a photo of an invoice that looks to be from the weight scale at a garbage dump.

Friday marked day 21 of the partial government shutdown, tying the previous longest closure that ended in January 1996.

Around 420,000 federal employees who work for the FBI, TSA and other agencies are working without pay and others, such as national park and forest staff, are furloughed.

Over the past few days, Canadian air traffic controllers have bought hundreds of pizzas for their American counterparts in show of support during the U.S. government’s partial shutdown. Some 10,000 air traffic controllers in the United States have been working without pay since late December due to the ongoing shutdown.

-with a file from the Associated Press