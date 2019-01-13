Trump adds new nickname to arsenal, calls Amazon CEO ‘Jeff Bozo’

U.S. President Donald Trump coined a new nickname for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Sunday, calling him “Jeff Bozo” in a tweet that praised a story in the National Enquirer and disparaged the Washington Post.

“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post,” Trump wrote. “Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better and more responsible hands!”

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Trump has made up nicknames for many of his opponents, such as calling Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff “Adam Schitt” or Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.”

In his tweet, Trump was referring to a story by the National Enquirer that reported on Bezos’ interactions with his alleged mistress Lauren Sanchez. Bezos announced recently that he is getting a divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos.

The parent company of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., admitted in December that it paid $150,000 to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about a sexual relationship with Trump to “ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election.”

Some reactions on Twitter gave Trump a little credit for his new nickname.

"Jeff Bozo" is gonna stick https://t.co/qauz4TL6ux — David Klion (@DavidKlion) January 14, 2019

sorry but Jeff Bozo is funny — Nora (@biettetimmons) January 14, 2019

Jeff Bozo. So low hanging but so perfect. https://t.co/Jf0Cj6ZEsg — willforthrill (@willforthrill) January 14, 2019

Trump out here naming people #jeffbozo I don't like him but damn dude has a nickname for everyone. pic.twitter.com/9l63ChZA7H — Fearless (@Quotemeorelse) January 14, 2019

Others, however, didn’t find it so amusing.

No, this isn't a parody account… this is the President of the United States. #JeffBozo https://t.co/ZOCPbD43p7 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2019

Trump has often derided the Washington Post’s reporting and has called it the “Amazon Washington Post” in reference to Bezos owning the newspaper, though Amazon does not have any ownership of it.

He has also been critical of Amazon and its agreement with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that allows the company’s packages to ship at reduced rates, saying the service’s financial troubles are due to Amazon.

Trump wished Bezos “luck” on this divorce on Thursday, adding “It’s going to be a beauty.”

Bezos has a net worth of $136 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.