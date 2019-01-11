Two-vehicle collision in Vernon; person airlifted to hospital

A person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Vernon on Friday morning.

The accident took place at Commonage Road and Bailey Road, just before 8 a.m., when a single, northbound vehicle hit a patch of black ice and hit the ditch.

According to Vernon RCMP, a Good Samaritan stopped to help. Just minutes later, though, another northbound vehicle hit the same patch of black ice, also hitting the ditch and the first vehicle. pinning the Good Samaritan and a passenger from the first vehicle.

“Both the [passenger] and Good Samaritan were out of their vehicles at the time, when the second vehicle hit black ice, causing it to strike both, who were standing roadside,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The second vehicle clipped the Good Samaritan, causing only minor injury. However [the second vehicle] struck [the passenger] of the first vehicle, sending them to hospital via air ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Police said Commonage Road was closed for a short period of time to allow for emergency personnel to work, and for the air ambulance to land. The road has since be re-opened and has been sanded.

RCMP added that investigators have concluded the incident was due to road conditions, and that no charges were being considered.