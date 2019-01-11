Davis, Calif. police hunt suspect following officer-involved shooting
Northern California authorities say a gunman has shot and critically wounded a police officer in Davis, California and the hunt is on for the attacker.
KCRA-TV reports that the officer was shot at about 7 p.m. Thursday while investigating a three-car crash in the downtown area of Davis.
The Sacramento Bee reported that a female officer was shot close to 5th and D Streets, and that she was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.
The suspect is believed to be on foot.
He’s described as a white man in his 20s with an average build, wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.
