January 11, 2019 12:11 am

RCMP seeking potential victims after alleged UBC toilet voyeur incident

By Online Journalist  Global News

University RCMP say a man allegedly held his cell phone up over the barrier in a bathroom on campus last week.

RCMP at UBC are asking for potential victims to come forward, after someone reported a bathroom voyeur.

According to police, the reported incident happened in the 6300-block of Agronomy Road, just before 10 p.m. last Thursday.

The alleged victim told police they were using the facilities when someone placed their cell phone over the top of the bathroom stall.

The phone had a distinctive case, which was black with a cubed and striped pattern, police said.

The alleged victim initially called campus security, who alerted RCMP when they arrived on scene.

Police detained a man on site whom they believe to be the suspect. He was arrested for obstruction, but later released, according to University RCMP.

Anyone who has had a similar experience is urged to contact the University RCMP at 604-224-1322.

