The City of Kelowna spends millions to protect landfill

The city of Kelowna is spending almost $12 million to keep residential developments well away from the Glenmore landfill.

It has purchased 182 acres of land at the south end of the landfill, known as Diamond Mountain.

Last spring, a development company proposed building a 1,000-unit housing project on the property.

City council rejected the proposal, worried odor, dust and noise complaints could put pressure on the city to limit landfill operations, or even move it.

After the development was rejected, the landowners asked the city of it would like to buy the properties.

The city accepted.

There are already city-owned buffer lands to the north, east and west of the landfill.

This purchase completes the buffer zone.

“In terms of adding to the landfill buffer, it was seen as a very prudent and strategic acquisition to ensure the landfill continues to operate for plus or minus 75 years, unimpeded by residential concerns,” Johannes Saufferer, director of strategic investments for the City of Kelowna said.

The $11.9 million the city has paid is well above the assessed value of the properties, but the city says it compared sales of similar sized parcels with similar zoning to come up with a fair price.

The land was purchased with landfill reserves, so taxes won’t be impacted.