Alleged voyeur caught recording in women’s washroom at Queen’s: police

Kingston police have charged a man with voyeurism after he allegedly tried to film someone in a women’s washroom.

On Dec. 18, police say a 21-year-old man entered a women’s washroom on the Queen’s University campus.

While in the washroom, police say a woman saw the man reaching under the stall with a cellphone to record her.

The woman ran from the bathroom and then alerted a passerby. Together, police say, they confronted the accused as he left the washroom, but the man left shortly afterwards, and campus security and Kingston police were called.

After an investigation with the help of campus security and emergency services, Kingston police were able to identify the man, who was arrested on Jan. 9.

The 21-year-old has since been released and will appear at an undisclosed date in a Kingston court to answer to his charges.