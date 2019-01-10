Up to 20 cm of snow possible in London by the time flurries end: Environment Canada

The city is waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning that Environment Canada estimates is between 10-15 centimetres thick in some parts of London and the surrounding area.

Flurries are expected to taper off mid-morning, but will deliver another roughly 5 cm before coming to an end, says meteorologist Weiqing Zhang.

A snow squall warning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County has ended, but a weather advisory is still in effect, warning people to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and to take precautions if necessary.

“With untreated roads, [that are] snow covered, traffic can be difficult. People [need to] take time, drive carefully according to road conditions,” Zhang advises.

London residents are likely to find themselves scraping windshields and shovelling sidewalks, while the city’s snowplow fleet works to clear and salt the streets. But the afternoon drive should be easier; once flurries calm down mid-morning, Zhang says things will be calm until at least Saturday when there’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast.

Daytime highs Thursday and Friday are -5 C, while daytime highs over the weekend are -3 C.

According to Environment Canada, on this day last year there was 30 cm of snow on the ground in London, while the average temperature for this time of year is -2.3 C.