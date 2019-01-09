Elon Musk breaks ground on Tesla’s Shanghai factory, meets with Chinese premier

A delegation of U.S. entrepreneurs headed by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on January 9, just as trade talks between China and the U.S. concluded in Beijing.

Musk and Li shook hands before sitting down for talks during which they shared views on the importance of furthering U.S.-China ties.

Their meeting came one day ahead of official celebrations in Beijing to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the China-U.S. diplomatic relationship.

It also came just after trade talks between the two nations — which lasted longer than expected — ended, raising hopes an all-out trade war can be avoided.

On January 7, Musk attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai at a site where Tesla plans to formally begin construction on a new $2 billion factory, a first step in localizing production in the world’s largest auto market.