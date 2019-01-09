Byelections
January 9, 2019 1:00 pm

Trudeau calls 3 byelections, including for seat NDP’s Jagmeet Singh seeks

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a press conference to comment on the cuts made by Ontario Premier Ford to planned Ontario Francophone universities, in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

Cole Burston/CP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced three upcoming byelections on Wednesday, including in the B.C. riding where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vying for a seat.

The byelections will be held in Burnaby South, B.C., Outremont, Que. and York–Simcoe, Ont.

The votes will be held on Feb. 25.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

