Trudeau calls 3 byelections, including for seat NDP’s Jagmeet Singh seeks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced three upcoming byelections on Wednesday, including in the B.C. riding where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vying for a seat.
The byelections will be held in Burnaby South, B.C., Outremont, Que. and York–Simcoe, Ont.
The votes will be held on Feb. 25.
