Freezing rain warning for southeastern Alberta

A freezing rain warning was issued by Environment Canada for the southeastern corner of Alberta on Wednesday.

The federal agency said the rain was moving northeastwards.

“The freezing rain will continue northeastwards this morning before weakening,” EC said Wednesday. “Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.”

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the warning covered the following areas:

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather alert of some kind, click here.

