Man accused of shooting wife in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot fires legal aid lawyer

The man accused of shooting his wife in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Peterborough last summer abruptly fired his legal aid lawyer on Wednesday.

Terrance Finn, 73, was arrested on the morning of Aug. 22 and charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot his wife Sandra Finn inside their vehicle.

The 70-year-old woman was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where police say she died of her injuries.

In numerous court appearances since his arrest, Finn has insisted that he wants to avoid a trial and enter a guilty plea.

“I will proceed with these proceedings myself, and I would like to ask for an immediate judicial pretrial,” Finn said to the judge. The Crown had also expressed a desire to move the process along, telling court it had handed all disclosure over in October. — Sarah Deeth (@SarahDeeth) January 9, 2019

In his latest court appearance on Wednesday, a legal aid lawyer Finn had hired was expected to be put on the record as his official legal representation. However, the lawyer was absent, and a student was sent in her place.

When the student requested an adjournment, Finn announced he was firing his legal aid. He stated that he has not been able to reach his lawyer for more than five weeks.

“And they put me over and over and over, and I have a hard time getting to a phone,” Finn told the court.

“I will proceed with these proceedings myself, and I would like to ask for an immediate judicial pretrial,” Finn added.

The Crown stated it had handed over all its disclosure in October.

The judge granted Finn’s request to try and schedule a pretrial as quickly as possible. Finn is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Sandra Finn was a mother of two and longtime resident of Omemee, just west of Peterborough.

