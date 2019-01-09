Traffic
January 9, 2019 12:43 am
Updated: January 9, 2019 12:44 am

Crash closes Glenmore Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP have shut down Glenmore Road north of John Hindle Drive following an accident on Tuesday night.

A vehicle struck a power pole on Glenmore Drive North causing a power outage in the area of Kelowna’s north city limit on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in the crash, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews called for extra sanding in the area of the crash during the snowfall.

Glenmore Road North is closed at John Hindle Drive to the south and at Lake Country to the north.

The road will reopen and power will be restored to homes in the area when the power pole is replaced, according to police.

 

 

