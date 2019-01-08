Pilot flies within inches of mountainside to rescue injured French skier

A spectacular display of flying precision is what it took to save an injured young man on a mountainside in the French Alps.

Nicolas Derely wrote on Facebook that he was skiing on Jan. 2 with his family and his son’s friend, Emmanuel De Bellavoine, when the latter began complaining of a knee injury.

Derely says it was a miracle that he had “four bars and 4G” in the middle of the Anterne Pass to call emergency services.

The French mountain police sent a team out to assist De Bellavoine.

Video posted by Derely shows a pilot’s incredible act of precision to put only the front of the helicopter’s right ski down on the steep mountain slope. The craft appeared to have its nose almost in the snow and the rotors were in just as much jeopardy.

Opération de #Secours du #PGHM de Chamonix (74). Nos pilotes d'hélicoptères de la #Gendarmerie aiment aussi avoir le nez dans la poudreuse❄️🚁Une manœuvre de précision 👍pour des images impressionnantes❗️#sportsdhivers #prudence https://t.co/fRN7GWBSVa — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) January 8, 2019

After first aid was rendered, the aircraft returned a second time to lift De Bellavoine out of the snow and to safety at a hospital in Chamonix.