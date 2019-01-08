Trump gives live, prime-time speech to push for U.S.-Mexico border wall funding

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his case for U.S.-Mexico border wall funding to prime-time television, as he looks to convince Americans that border security — amid an influx of Central American migrants — must be strengthened before a partial government shutdown can be ended.

Trump’s speech is set to be followed by a rebuttal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who oppose the wall and have called on Trump to end the shutdown.

The situation at the border was dubbed a “humanitarian and national security crisis” by Trump in a Monday tweet announcing his speech. Two Guatemalan children have died in border custody, while images of border patrol officers firing tear gas at migrants have raised the ire of critics.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Sources familiar with drafts of Trump’s speech say he is unlikely to follow through on recent threats to declare a national emergency that would allow him to build the wall without Congressional approval.

— With files from the Associated Press

