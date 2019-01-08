Cornwall high school, hospital on lock down after man with rifle seen nearby: police
Cornwall Community Hospital and Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational Institute were put on lockdown Tuesday morning after police received calls of a man nearby carrying a rifle.
According to Cornwall police, calls came in at around 8:50 a.m. regarding a man seen in the area of Amelia and Seventh streets.
Police said an increased presence of police officers would be in the area as they search for the individual.
Shortly afterward, CCVS was placed on lockdown while all other schools in the area were placed on hold and secure. Police say this is precautionary only.
At 11:38 a.m., police said Cornwall Community Hospital was also placed on lockdown. Ambulances are still being accepted and a triage nurse is available but only for absolute emergencies. In and out traffic from both the Main hospital building and Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre is not available at this time.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area until police give the all clear.
–More to come
