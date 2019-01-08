Cornwall high school, hospital on lock down after man with rifle seen nearby: police

Cornwall Community Hospital and Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational Institute were put on lockdown Tuesday morning after police received calls of a man nearby carrying a rifle.

According to Cornwall police, calls came in at around 8:50 a.m. regarding a man seen in the area of Amelia and Seventh streets.

Police said an increased presence of police officers would be in the area as they search for the individual.

Shortly afterward, CCVS was placed on lockdown while all other schools in the area were placed on hold and secure. Police say this is precautionary only.

Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational Institute is no longer in Lockdown and has moved into Hold and Secure. All other #UCDSB schools in the Cornwall area remain in Hold and Secure. All students and staff are safe…. https://t.co/lr1kpQ8QXs — Cornwall Collegiate (@ccvsraiders) January 8, 2019

At 11:38 a.m., police said Cornwall Community Hospital was also placed on lockdown. Ambulances are still being accepted and a triage nurse is available but only for absolute emergencies. In and out traffic from both the Main hospital building and Community Addiction and Mental Health Centre is not available at this time.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until police give the all clear.

#383-UPDATE-12:09 PM- We are currently looking for a man who may be in possession of a rifle. The man was sighted in the area of Amelia Street and Seventh Street at approximately 8:50 am. No injuries have been reported at this time. https://t.co/6N2Is2dG3E — Cornwall Police Service (@CCPSmedia) January 8, 2019