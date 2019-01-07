Missing woman found dead outside home in Thompson

A Thompson woman who went missing Jan. 3 was found dead outside a home Sunday.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to a home at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the woman, 29, dead on the ground.

Officers identified her as a woman who went missing on Thursday.

RCMP said they haven’t been able to determine if her death was a crime. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating while an autopsy is completed.

WATCH: Thompson mayor calls on province to fix ‘mistake’ on road and bridge funding plan