January 7, 2019 2:39 pm

Missing woman found dead outside home in Thompson

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
A Thompson woman who went missing Jan. 3 was found dead outside a home Sunday.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to a home at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the woman, 29, dead on the ground.

Officers identified her as a woman who went missing on Thursday.

RCMP said they haven’t been able to determine if her death was a crime. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating while an autopsy is completed.

