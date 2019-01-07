Freezing rain expected for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia: Environment Canada

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Monday, saying freezing rain is likely to hit the region Monday evening.

According to officials, some light snow or ice pellets may hit the area late Monday morning and into the afternoon, but any accumulation should be limited to a few centimetres.

The weather agency says more significant precipitation is expected to move into the region Monday evening and a few hours of freezing rain is possible before it changes to rain later in the evening.

According to Environment Canada, at this point, the amount of freezing rain expected is fairly light, but officials are warning residents that untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the warning reads.