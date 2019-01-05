Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney steps down following Mattis resignation

Pentagon Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Kevin Sweeney has announced that he will resign from the role in favour of returning to the private sector.

“After two years in the Pentagon, I’ve decided the time is right to return to the private sector. It has been an honor to serve again alongside the men and women of the Department of Defense,” Sweeney said in a statement on Saturday.

Sweeney served as chief of staff to former Defence Secretary James Mattis, who resigned from his post at the end of 2018.

While Mattis intended to stay in his role until February, U.S. President Donald Trump announced shortly after that an interim defence secretary would take over the post in January instead.

Mattis announced his resignation following Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Sweeney retired as a Rear Admiral from the U.S. Navy in 2014 and has 32 years of operational experience. His resignation follows 26 senior officials who departed the Trump administration in 2018.

White House spokesperson Dana White also announced her resignation this week.

