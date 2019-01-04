Environment
January 4, 2019 11:44 am

Leopard rescued from 15-metre-deep well in India

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Wildlife team rescues leopard trapped in well in India

A A

Forest officials rescued a seven-year-old leopard that had fallen into a 15-metre-deep well in the west-central Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday.

According to local media, residents of the Pimpalgaon Rotha village heard panicked roars echoing from deep within the open well at around 9 a.m.

Seeing that the leopard was drowning in the waist-deep water, they alerted officials, who turned to a Wildlife SOS team for help.

READ MORE: Leopard reportedly kills monk in India as he meditated under a tree

While waiting for the team to arrive, officials first lowered a platform into the well so that the terrified leopard could clamber onto the makeshift platform for temporary support.

The leopard rests on a platform before being rescued.

Wildlife SOS, India

“The leopard was in a state of panic and had to be rescued immediately,” said Dr. Ajay Deshmukh, senior veterinarian at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

Later, the Wildlife SOS team drifted a trap cage in the well with the open door angled towards the leopard.

The animal jumped into the cage and was quickly lifted out of the well.

Wildlife SOS staff and villagers pull the leopard to safety.

Wildlife SOS, India

According to Deshmukh, the leopard was healthy and fit for release after a thorough physical examination.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
Ajay Deshmukh
Animal Rescue
India
Leopard
Leopard rescued
leopard rescued from well India
Maharashtra
Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre
Pimpalgaon Rotha
Wildlife SOS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.