Barrie Colts defeat Erie Otters 3-2

The Barrie Colts defeated the Erie Otters 3-2 at home at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday evening.

Erie’s Maxim Golod was the only one to score in the first, putting the Otters up 1-0 heading into the second period.

However, it was the Colts who were dominant in the second, scoring two goals.

A goal from Ben Hawerchuk a little over four minutes into the period and another one four minutes later from Luke Bignell gave Barrie a one-goal advantage after 40 minutes of play.

The game-winner came from Colt Ryan Suzuki just over six minutes into the third period. Suzuki’s power-play goal was assisted by Tyler Tucker and Lucas Chiodo.

The Colts gave up a power-play goal to Erie’s Danial Singer late in the third but were able to hang on, beating the Otters 3-2.

Erie’s netminder, Daniel Murphy, made 30 saves on 33 shots Thursday evening.

Barrie’s goaltender, Kai Edmonds, saved 26 of 28 shots for the win.

The Barrie Colts head to Ottawa next to face the 67’s on Saturday. The puck drops at 2 p.m.