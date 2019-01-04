Greater Napanee’s new mayor ready for new year and new job

Voters in Greater Napanee recently elected the first female mayor in the town’s history.

But Marg Isbester doesn’t want to make a big deal of that. She has other things on her agenda.

The first-time mayor is looking forward to 2019 and the challenges that it brings. When it comes to this year, Isbester says there are a number items on her “to do” list.

“I think the priority has to be that we can keep development going, whether it’s residential or whether it’s attracting commercial or industrial, and to do that we need to get our wastewater treatment plant upgraded,” Isbester said.

The mayor says the town is looking to both the federal and provincial governments for help with that. However, upgrading the Water Street facility is still very much up in the air.

First elected to council in 2010, Isbester became deputy mayor in 2014 and now it’s her turn to lead.

“I’m looking very much forward to leading the group. You know, you lead quietly and you try to lead with wisdom — you don’t try to use power, you try to use wisdom to do it.”

Isbester, a long-time competitive golfer, says increasing tourism is also high on the priority list.