Trump makes 1st-ever appearance in White House briefing room, doesn’t take questions

U.S. President Donald Trump joined White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the briefing room Thursday afternoon for the first time ever to discuss border control and the U.S. government partial shutdown.

The president introduced several border control representatives, including Border Patrol Union National President Brandon Judd and other border patrol agents, who individually pledged their support for Trump’s border wall and stronger border security in general.

Before introducing the representatives, Trump said border security had apprehended 17,000 criminals trying to cross the border last year. He added that he’s received more support in the last few weeks for his plans for the border than he ever has.

“The people that have been extremely supportive of what we’re doing on the border, they’re tough, they’re smart, they really love our country,” he told reporters.

The briefing was called with less than five minutes’ notice and the president did not take questions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.