Police seek suspects after break-in reported at restaurant in Angus

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a restaurant in Angus was reportedly broken into.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Nov. 26, at around 9 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in at the Mary Brown’s Chicken restaurant in Angus.

Police say as the result of an investigation, officers have determined two suspects pried open the back door of the restaurant during the early morning hours of Nov. 26.

Officers say a safe containing an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV.

Police are now searching for a man, approximately six feet tall, with a thin build. Officers say he has dark hair with a beard and mustache and was seen wearing a ball cap and a DC brand sweatshirt.

Police have described the second suspect as a man, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a puffy winter jacket.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).