Vancouver police searching for missing, wanted federal offender

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a federal offender who never returned to his halfway house on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Chad Patrick Poitras has a criminal record that includes convictions for assaults as well as weapon, drug and driving offences.

The 33-year-old was serving the tail end of a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a Corrections Canada residential facility in Vancouver.

Poitras is described as Indigenous, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He has short, reddish-brown hair, is clean shaven, and has several tattoos, including a scorpion on the right side of his neck.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police.

