Cash stolen during New Year’s Day home invasion in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay are searching for two suspects following a home invasion on Tuesday night.
Around 9:10 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police officers received a call about a home invasion at a Peel Street residence.
Officers were told two men damaged a door as they forced their way into the residence.
The suspects, one of them allegedly brandishing a baseball bat, stole a quantity of cash.
Police believe they fled on foot to a nearby vehicle before escaping.
No one was injured in the incident, officers confirmed.
One suspect was described as tall, thin, dressed all in black and wearing a grey bandana.
The other suspect was short and wearing a red bandana.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.khcs.ca
