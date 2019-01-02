Cash stolen during New Year’s Day home invasion in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay are searching for two suspects following a home invasion on Tuesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police officers received a call about a home invasion at a Peel Street residence.

Officers were told two men damaged a door as they forced their way into the residence.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with impaired and dangerous driving in collision near Lindsay

The suspects, one of them allegedly brandishing a baseball bat, stole a quantity of cash.

Police believe they fled on foot to a nearby vehicle before escaping.

No one was injured in the incident, officers confirmed.

One suspect was described as tall, thin, dressed all in black and wearing a grey bandana.

The other suspect was short and wearing a red bandana.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.khcs.ca