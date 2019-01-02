Walmart employee pays grocery bill for woman who started crying at checkout

A Walmart cashier is being praised for helping a woman pay for her grocery bill after she started crying at the register.

John Lopez, 19, of Princeton, Texas, said while working his job as a cashier at the local Walmart on Dec. 17, a woman broke down in tears when she saw her bill total, which was US$110.

“She started crying and I was like, ‘OK, I got you – I got you,'” Lopez said to CBS affiliate, DFW. “I just felt in my heart that the Lord told me I had to help her.”

READ MORE: GoFundMe says it refunded people who donated over $400K in alleged scheme involving homeless man

A few customers behind stood Laci Simms, who witnessed Lopez’s act of kindness and posted it on Facebook.

“I just witnessed this ‘kid’ pay for a cart of merchandise for a woman in obvious distress about her inability to pay. She was a few people ahead of us and when she had trouble paying her bill he stepped in and told her if she’d wait he would pay her total,” read the Facebook post, which has garnered more than 80,000 likes and nearly 4,000 shares since posting of this article.

“He is always singing, up beat, courteous, joyful and efficient. I dont know John’s story, but I dont think he is even 20 years old. He just renewed my faith in humanity and the generation we are raising! Everyone share this so the world knows what a blessing John is to our community!”

When asked why he decided to pay for the woman’s grocery bill, Lopez said he was just doing what his parents taught him to do.

“My parents basically taught me if someone needs help, you should be able to help them and if someone is down, bring them up,” said Lopez to DFW. “I make it my goal to at least in one way make someone smile.”

Another local resident who heard about Lopez’s graciousness, Brandon Weddle, created a GoFundMe page to help Lopez pay for college.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe 2nd only to #MeToo fundraiser

The fundraiser has reached more than $35,500 of its $50,000 goal.

Weddle also helped organize an event to thank Lopez, according to InsideEdition.com.

Among the attendees of the event was Princeton Mayor John-Mark Caldwell.

According to Inside Edition, the mayor gave Lopez “a certificate, and Police Chief James Waters presented him with a medallion.”