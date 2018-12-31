More cabs on the road in Vancouver this New Year’s Eve, says BC Taxi Association

The president of the BC Taxi Association said there will be more cabs on the road this New Year’s Eve than ever before.

Mohan Kang said all the taxi fleets will have as many cars as possible on the road on Monday night including those recently granted a licence.

He does have a special request for passengers.

“Do not book more than one company at one time,” Kang said.

And he’s hoping there won’t be any ride refusals.

“If I was driving I won’t refuse anybody, let me put it this way.”

Kang is asking passengers to be polite and try not to catch a cab destined for someone else.