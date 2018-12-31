Former Saskatchewan Roughriders lineman Ted Urness dead at 81

Ted Urness, a six-time CFL all-star offensive lineman who helped the Saskatchewan Roughriders win the 1966 Grey Cup, has died at 81.

The Roughriders announced Urness’s death in a Twitter post on Sunday. A cause of death was not given.

Urness played for the Roughriders from 1961 to 1970, earning all-star honours in six consecutive seasons (1965-70).

The Regina native was the runner-up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman Award in 1986 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Roughrider Ted Urness. A six-time #CFL all star, member of the #Riders’ 1966 Grey Cup championship team, a great teammate and friend. We send our deepest condolences to all of Ted’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sWbWZzEbwI — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) December 30, 2018