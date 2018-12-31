Sports
December 31, 2018 2:04 pm

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders lineman Ted Urness dead at 81

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders said six-time CFL all-star lineman Ted Urness has died.

Ted Urness, a six-time CFL all-star offensive lineman who helped the Saskatchewan Roughriders win the 1966 Grey Cup, has died at 81.

The Roughriders announced Urness’s death in a Twitter post on Sunday. A cause of death was not given.

Urness played for the Roughriders from 1961 to 1970, earning all-star honours in six consecutive seasons (1965-70).

The Regina native was the runner-up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman Award in 1986 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

