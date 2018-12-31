Cold freezes some northern Manitoba bus service for at least one day

A cold snap on the Prairies has led to the cancellation of scheduled New Year’s Eve bus service between Winnipeg and the city of Thompson.

Maple Bus Lines announced Sunday night on its Facebook site that extreme weather conditions prompted the decision to scrub its northern run for Monday.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning: Manitoba to wrap up 2018 with ‘Arctic outbreak’

The company said customers who had purchased a ticket can get a full refund at either the Winnipeg or Thompson depots.

Service is set to resume Jan. 1 with a scheduled 9 p.m. departure from Winnipeg. The bus in Thompson leaves at 10 p.m..

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the Thompson region, although the temperature is expected to improve considerably by Wednesday.

READ MORE: Maple Bus Lines looking to fill the Greyhound gap in northern Manitoba

Maple Bus Lines, which travels to a number of northern and western Manitoba communities, started runs between the two cities last fall after Greyhound Canada ended service in most of Western Canada.

WATCH: Last stop, Winnipeg – Greyhound bus services comes to an end