December 29, 2018
Updated: December 29, 2018 5:30 pm

Friends, family of West Island teen attend hockey tournament in his memory

The second annual Tristan Morrissette-Perkins charity hockey tournament is being held at the Dorval arena over the weekend. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Friends and family of the late Tristan Morrissette-Perkins came out to the Dorval arena on Saturday to play some hockey.

They did the same thing at around the same time last year, too.

Jason Perkins, Morrissette-Perkins father, said he plans on hosting the charity weekend tournament every year.

All proceeds from the two-day tournament go towards the Pearson Educational Foundation, where an annual scholarship was started in honour of the West Island teen.

Morrissette-Perkins died in 2017. The 16-year-old was struck and killed by a VIA passenger train near Lancaster, Ontario.

For Perkins, the pain is still raw, but he draws some comfort from seeing his son’s friends coming together on the ice.

“It means a lot just to see all the people that are here to support us,” Perkins said. “The days are hard, but a day like this makes the other days a little bit easier.”

Global News