December 28, 2018 12:31 pm

Tom Hanks surprises In-N-Out customers by paying for their meals

By National Online Supervising Editor, Entertainment & Smart Living  Global News

WATCH: Tom Hanks treated customers of an In-N-Out Burger in Fontana, Calif., to lunch on Dec. 21.

Tom Hanks gave Fontana, Calif., In-N-Out customers a lovely holiday surprise by paying for their meals on Dec. 21.

Hanks and his wife, fellow actor Rita Wilson, visited the burger joint for lunch, and patrons were delighted about the A-listers’ presence. Several posted pictures to social media.

The Forrest Gump star proceeded to pay for some of their burgers; he then walked to the adjacent drive-thru and bought lunch for some of the customers waiting in line. The couple then sat down and ate their own meals.

